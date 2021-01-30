Antetokounmpo (knee) was ruled out for Saturday's game against the Celtics.
Antetokounmpo will miss a seventh straight game due to right knee tendinitis. It's not yet clear when he could return to the court.
More News
-
Lakers' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Out Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Still sidelined Monday•
-
Lakers' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Lakers' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Out again Thursday•
-
Lakers' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Remains out Monday•
-
Lakers' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Ruled out for Friday•