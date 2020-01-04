Play

Antetokounmpo logged 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-5 FT), eight rebounds, four blocks, two assists and a steal during Thursday's G League loss to Sioux Falls.

Antetokounmpo contributed on all fronts despite the loss. The two-way player has been hitting his stride with South Bay, averaging 11.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

