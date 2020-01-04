Lakers' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Scores 14 points in loss
Antetokounmpo logged 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-5 FT), eight rebounds, four blocks, two assists and a steal during Thursday's G League loss to Sioux Falls.
Antetokounmpo contributed on all fronts despite the loss. The two-way player has been hitting his stride with South Bay, averaging 11.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.
More News
-
Lakers' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Drops 18 points in loss•
-
Lakers' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Strong defensive effort•
-
Lakers' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Logs 15 minutes in win•
-
Lakers' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Out Saturday•
-
Kostas Antetokounmpo: Latches on with Lakers•
-
Kostas Antetokounmpo: Waived by Mavericks•
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.