Antetokounmpo recorded 20 points (8-9 FG, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds and one assist during Wednesday's G League win over Austin.

After posting a career-high 15 rebounds en route to his 10th double-double of the season on Tuesday, Antetokounmpo posted 20 points on Wednesday to help South Bay secure the win. It is unclear when he and the Lakers will return to action as the G League season has been suspended indefinitely due to coronavirus precautions.