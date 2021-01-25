Antetokounmpo (knee) won't play Monday against the Cavaliers.
Antetokounmpo will be unavailable for a fifth consecutive game while dealing with right knee tendinitis. It's unclear whether he'll return Wednesday against Philadelphia.
