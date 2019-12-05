Antetokounmpo logged 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, five blocks, an assist and a steal in Wednesday's win over Grand Rapids.

The 22-year-old looked solid across the court, tallying a season-high and game-best five blocks. On the season, Antetokounmpo has appeared in all nine contests, putting up 13 points, 6.8 rebounds and one block per game.