Antetokounmpo scored 21 points (9-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and a steal during Monday's G League loss at Delaware.

Despite recording his third consecutive double-double while grabbing a season-high 13 boards, Antetokounmpo and the Lakers dropped their eighth straight contest. The 22-year-old has put up 14.7 points and 7.4 rebounds per game for South Bay.