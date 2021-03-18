Antetokounmpo (COVID-19 protocols) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Hornets, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
The 23-year-old continues to be unavailable due to the league's COVID-19 protocols. Antetokounmpo's next opportunity to suit up will come Saturday against Atlanta.
More News
-
Lakers' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Missing two more contests•
-
Lakers' Kostas Antetokounmpo: In health protocols•
-
Lakers' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Cleared to play•
-
Lakers' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Probable for Monday•
-
Lakers' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Suits up, but doesn't play•
-
Lakers' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Probable Saturday•