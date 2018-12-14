Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: 20 point streak continues
Kuzma had 24 points (8-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five assists, three rebounds, two steals, and one block in 37 minutes during Thursday's 126-111 loss to the Rockets.
Kuzma finished with at least 20 points for the sixth straight game Thursday, dropping 24 points on 8-of-17 shooting. He has been scoring the ball at an elite level of late but has also been quietly improving his passing game. Over that same stretch of games, Kuzma is averaging almost five assists per game which certainly increases his fantasy appeal.
