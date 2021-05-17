site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: lakers-kyle-kuzma-active-sunday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Active Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Kuzma (back) is available to play Sunday against New Orleans.
Kuzma will play through his back injury once again. The forward is averaging 16.0 points and 4.7 rebounds across his past three outings.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Alex Barutha
• 5 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 7 min read
RotoWire Staff
• 4 min read
Alex Barutha
• 4 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 7 min read