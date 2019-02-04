Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Added to injury report

Kuzma is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Pacers due to a left hip strain.

Kuzma, who has been bothered by a hip injury lately, carried a similar probable tag into Saturday's game against the Warriors and wound up playing 32 minutes. While all signs point to Kuzma suiting up Tuesday, the Lakers will likely wait and see how he feels after pregame warmups before determining his availability.

More News
Our Latest Stories