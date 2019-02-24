Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: All-around stat line in loss

Kuzma totaled 16 points (7-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and seven assists over 31 minutes in the Lakers' loss to the Pelicans on Saturday.

Kuzma turned in an all-around stat line in Saturday's loss, scoring 16 and chipping in solid rebound and assist totals. He's been on an offensive tear recently, averaging 25.3 points per game over his previous four contests. Kuzma should continue to be productive for fantasy owners with his reliable scoring and ability to contribute elsewhere.