Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Another disappointing effort
Kuzma managed just four points, four rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes during Sunday's 106-99 victory over Detroit.
Kuzma was a non-factor once again Sunday as trade rumors begin to circulate. He had been viewed as a vital part of the Lakers' future during the Anthony Davis negotiations. However, the team appears to have changed it's tune and is now supposedly willing to listen to offers. From a fantasy perspective, a move to another team would likely be positive for Kuzma. He is mired behind Davis and the playing time is simply not there at this stage.
More News
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.