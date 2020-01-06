Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Another disappointing effort

Kuzma managed just four points, four rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes during Sunday's 106-99 victory over Detroit.

Kuzma was a non-factor once again Sunday as trade rumors begin to circulate. He had been viewed as a vital part of the Lakers' future during the Anthony Davis negotiations. However, the team appears to have changed it's tune and is now supposedly willing to listen to offers. From a fantasy perspective, a move to another team would likely be positive for Kuzma. He is mired behind Davis and the playing time is simply not there at this stage.