Kuzma finished Thursday's Game 3 against the Suns with eight points (2-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists.

For the third straight game, the Lakers' role players shot the ball horrendously from three, and Kuzma was the primary culprit, hitting just two of his eight attempts -- almost all of which were wide open. He did salvage a decent fantasy line with 10 boards, but the Lakers will need much more from the Utah product if they hope to advance deep into the playoffs. Through three games, Kuzma is a combined 3-of-18 from the field and 2-of-11 from deep.