Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Another double-double Sunday
Kuzma churned out 14 points (4-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists across 39 minutes in Sunday's 127-113 win over the Cavaliers.
The shooting effort wasn't pretty by any means, but Kuzma managed to finish with a serviceable scoring total thanks to a pair of three-pointers and a perfect showing from the charity stripe. The rookie has been solid in relief of Brandon Ingram (groin) over the past five games, averaging 14.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 steals across 38.2 minutes. With Ingram already ruled out for the next two games at a minimum, Kuzma's starting stint is thus expected to endure at least through that pair of contests.
