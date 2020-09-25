Kuzma totaled 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt), one assist and one steal in 19 minutes during Thursday's 114-108 victory over Denver.

Kuzma continues to underwhelm on both ends of the floor with what can only be described as another mediocre performance. Across his 15 playoff games, Kuzma has scored in excess of 15 points only twice, adding a combined 13 assists, five steals and five blocks. Apart from doing his best Doug McDermott impersonation, Kuzma is giving us no reason to think he will be a reliable fantasy asset anytime soon.