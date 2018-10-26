Kuzma poured in 22 points (8-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and added three rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 34 minutes in the Lakers' 121-114 win over the Nuggets on Thursday.

Kuzma was highly productive in what was likely his penultimate start in place of Brandon Ingram (suspension). The 23-year-old has averaged 25.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 block over his three starts so far in Ingram's stead, with a 51.7 percent success rate from the field playing a large part in his success. Even after he presumably returns to a bench role, Kuzma projects for a high-usage second-unit role that should continue affording him plenty of opportunity.