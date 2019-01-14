Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Another prolific night in loss
Kuzma delivered 29 points (11-23 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-9 FT), nine rebounds and four assists across 36 minutes in the Lakers' 101-95 loss to the Cavaliers on Sunday.
Kuzma's point total easily paced all scorers in the contest and served as his second notable offensive performance in the last three contests. The second-year pro had also racked up 41 points versus the Pistons two games ago, although he's interspersed those efforts among a pair of games where he's shot a combined 8-for-38. Kuzma is also averaging 8.5 boards over his last two games, and despite his recent occasional shooting struggles, he remains a focal point of the offense in the continued absence of LeBron James (groin).
