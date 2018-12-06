Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Another strong offensive effort

Kuzma netted 22 points (7-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds and five assists across 39 minutes in the Lakers' 121-113 win over the Spurs on Wednesday.

Kuzma was an ideal complement to the efforts of LeBron James, who led the Lakers with 42 points. Kuzma's efforts helped make up for the in-game loss of Brandon Ingram after the latter exited early with an ankle issue. The 23-year-old has opened December with a pair of 20-point efforts, and he's been even more impressive on the boards of late -- factoring in Wednesday's production, Kuzma has hauled in between eight and 12 rebounds over his lat four contests.