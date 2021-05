Kuzma (back) is available and will come off the bench Wednesday against the Rockets, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Anthony Davis (groin) and LeBron James (ankle) are out Wednesday, but Kuzma will still come off the bench for Los Angeles. The 25-year-old has averaged 16.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 32.8 minutes in his past five games.