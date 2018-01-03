Kuzma (quad) is available to play in Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Kuzma has been dealing with a sore right quad, but will opt to play through it heading into Wednesday's contest. As long as everything goes as planned in pregame warmups, Kuzma will likely take on his typical role as the team's starting power forward. The Lakers aren't reporting any sort of restrictions for their rookie forward, though it wouldn't be surprising if coach Luke Walton kept a close eye on his overall workload. It may be worth it to monitor Kuzma's status up until tip-off to make sure he's in the starting lineup as usual.