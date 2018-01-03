Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Available to play Wednesday
Kuzma (quad) is available to play in Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Kuzma has been dealing with a sore right quad, but will opt to play through it heading into Wednesday's contest. As long as everything goes as planned in pregame warmups, Kuzma will likely take on his typical role as the team's starting power forward. The Lakers aren't reporting any sort of restrictions for their rookie forward, though it wouldn't be surprising if coach Luke Walton kept a close eye on his overall workload. It may be worth it to monitor Kuzma's status up until tip-off to make sure he's in the starting lineup as usual.
More News
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.