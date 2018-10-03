Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Available, unlikely to return
Kuzma (leg) is available to return to Tuesday's game against the Nuggets but is unlikely to return, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Kuzma was simply dealing with cramps. But given the nature of preseason, coach Luke Walton will most likely opt to deploy other players.
