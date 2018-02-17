Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Bench-leading scoring total in defeat
Kuzma poured in 20 points (9-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt) and added seven rebounds and two assists across 19 minutes during Team USA's 155-124 loss to Team World in the Rising Stars Challenge.
The offensively proficient rookie's scoring total led the Team USA bench, and he was second only to Jaylen Brown in shot attempts on the team. Kuzma has endured his fair share of inconsistency throughout his first season, not exactly a surprising development for a young player. However, the highs have been considerably high for Kuzma, who's scored 20 or more points on 17 occasions over his first 56 games. Julius Randle appears to have a firm hold on the Lakers' starting power forward job, but with Larry Nance's recent departure to Cleveland, Kuzma appears to have a secure and robust second-unit role locked down for the remainder of his rookie campaign.
