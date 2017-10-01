Kuzma scored 19 points (9-12 FG, 1-4 3PT) and grabbed five rebounds in the Lakers' preseason-opening loss to Minnesota.

A breakout star in summer league, Kuzma already looks like a late-first-round steal for the Lakers, who took the rookie with the 27th overall pick in the 2017 draft. While Kuzma might require more of an adjustment period once the regular season starts, he'll have a good chance to be a rotation player off the bench, seeing time at both forward spots.