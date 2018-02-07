Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Bounces back in Tuesday's win
Kuzma accounted for 16 points (6-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes in Tuesday's 112-93 win over the Suns.
To say Kuzma's performance was a welcome sight is an understatement, considering he'd scored no more than 11 points in the prior five games while shooting 34.0 percent (16-for-47). The rookie naturally carries an abundance of offensive upside, but given Julius Randle's strong play as a starter, he projects to remain in a second-unit role barring a trade-deadline transaction that shakes up the Lakers' frontcourt.
