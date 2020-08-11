Kuzma scored 25 points (11-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-0 FT) and added six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Monday's 124-121 win over Denver.

Kuzma led the team in field goals on the evening but none was bigger than the three he sank with 0.4 seconds remaining that proved to be the difference. The 25-year-old started his second game in his last three and consequently turned in his second 20-point effort as a result. On the year, he's averaging 12.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per contest.