Kuzma notched 30 points (11-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 36 minutes in Friday's win over the Kings.

Kuzma has been one of the Lakers' go-to players on offense with Anthony Davis (calf) and LeBron James (ankle) sidelined, and the 2017 first-round pick has delivered results when called upon. Kuzma has started each of the Lakers' last seven games and has scored in double digits in six of those contests, reaching the 15-point plateau five times. This 30-point output represents a season-high mark for Kuzma, though.