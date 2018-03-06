Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Chips in across the board
Kuzma started for the second consecutive game, finishing with 11 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 37 minutes during Monday's 108-103 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Kuzma saw an increase in playing time with Brandon Ingram (groin) on the sidelines. He was able to contribute a bit of everything in the narrow loss, much to the delight of his owners. Ingram sounds as though he could miss some more time with the injury, affording even more opportunity for Kuzma to rediscover some of the form he displayed during the front end of the season.
