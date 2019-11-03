Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Cleared for Sunday
Kuzma (ankle) will be available for Sunday's game against the Spurs.
Kuzma entered the contest with a probable designation, but that was merely for precautionary purposes after the forward made his season debut in Friday's 119-110 win over the Mavericks. He came off the bench and played 19 minutes, scoring nine points (3-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT) to go with three rebounds and one assist. Kuzma will likely still be subject to a minutes restriction Sunday, though it's possible he could crack the starting five.
