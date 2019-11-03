Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Cleared to play 22 minutes
Kuzma (ankle) will be limited to around 22 minutes Sunday against the Spurs, Mike Trudell of Spectrum Sports reports.
Kuzma made his return to action in Friday's win over Dallas, playing 19 minutes and finishing with nine points and three rebounds while going 3-of-8 from the field and 0-of-4 from three. He'll come off the bench again Sunday, but this time around he'll be cleared for a slightly larger workload as the team is still being cautious in the wake of an ankle injury.
