Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Cleared to play Saturday

Kuzma (hip) will play Saturday against the Warriors, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

Kuzma was previously listed as probable, so his availability isn't surprising. He played only 23 minutes during Thursday's overtime win over the Clippers, but could see more run here, especially with LeBron James (rest) out.

