Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Cleared to play

Kuzma (hip) will play and start Tuesday against the Pacers, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

Kuzma was added to the injury report with a strained left hip, but he was never expected to miss the game. Over the past 14 away games, he's averaging 20.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.1 steals on 45.5 percent shooting.