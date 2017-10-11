Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Co-leads bench in preseason loss
Kuzma tallied 18 points (5-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 29 minutes in Tuesday's 105-99 preseason loss to the Jazz.
Kuzma wrapped up an excellent preseason with his fifth double-digit scoring effort in as many games. The 2017 first-round pick did endure some struggles from the field Tuesday, but his 35.7 percent success rate marked his first time under 50.0 percent in five exhibitions. As his outstanding Summer League play already implied, Kuzma looks like one of the most NBA-ready rookies in his class and should have a significant role in the coming season.
