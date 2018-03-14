Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Co-leads team in multiple categories
Kuzma accounted for 26 points (10-20 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 39 minutes in Tuesday's 112-103 win over the Nuggets.
The rookie put up his stellar numbers despite having to tough out a right ankle sprain that occurred late in the third quarter. Kuzma exited the game briefly to have the injury taped up and then returned, capping of his third double-double in the last four games. The 22-year-old's shot attempts also hit the 20-mark for the first time since Feb. 14, while 11 tries from behind the arc equaled a career high. While Brandon Ingram (groin) certainly brings substantial value to the Lakers' attack, Kuzma's current play in his stead has prevented the team from missing a beat in the former's absence and is testament to the roster's impressive depth.
