Kuzma (back) will come off the bench Tuesday against the Knicks, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Kuzma was probable heading into the game, and while he was cleared to play, he'll come off the bench while Wesley Matthews will get the start. As a reserve this season, Kuzma has averaged 10.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 24.6 minutes.