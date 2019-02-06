Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Considered probable Thursday

Kuzma (hip) is probable for Thursday's matchup against the Celtics, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

Kuzma has played three games since a two-game absence due to a hip injury, so it appears his placement on the injury report is precautionary. Since returning, he's averaging 11.7 points on 39.4 percent shooting, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 26.7 minutes.