Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Continues strong play off the bench in win
Kuzma posted 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3 Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, and three assists across 26 minutes in Sunday's 75-69 win over the Kings.
Kuzma has quickly become the big story in Los Angeles, overshadowing fellow rookie Lonzo Ball (knee) with his high-flying antics. The first-year Utah product looks like a seasoned veteran this preseason and is a lot of fun to watch. It's going to be a challenge for Coach Luke Walton to keep him on the bench if his preseason tear continues into the regular season. Though he'll be categorized as a forward in fantasy formats, he has the ballhandling skills to play large at the 2, is comfortable at the 3 and has the size to play power forward as well. Wherever he ends up, he's an intriguing sleeper pick in fantasy drafts. his excellent play should earn him enough minutes to make an impact as the season progresses.
