Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Continues to see role expand
Kuzma had 15 points (7-16 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds and one block in 21 minutes of a 118-112 win against Chicago on Saturday.
Kuzma's role continued to expand as he works his way back from an ankle injury, scoring in double-digits for the first time this season while also posting a season-high in rebounds. Playing alongside more talent than he has in his entire career, there's reason to believe big things could be on the verge for the third year pro, however he won't be asked to carry as big of a load playing next to a pair of All-NBA players.
