Kuzma supplied 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 25 minutes in Friday's 124-102 win over the Mavericks.

Kuzma was one of three double-digit scorers off the bench Friday, although his point total trailed those of Isaiah Thomas (17) and Ivica Zubac (14). The rookie has undeniably cooled off after a hot start earlier in the season; however, he enjoys a secure second-unit role that should afford him about 25 minutes on average moving forward, now that the departed Larry Nance, Jr. is no longer a competitor for playing time at power forward behind Julius Randle.