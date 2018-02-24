Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Contributes 12 points to Friday's win
Kuzma supplied 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 25 minutes in Friday's 124-102 win over the Mavericks.
Kuzma was one of three double-digit scorers off the bench Friday, although his point total trailed those of Isaiah Thomas (17) and Ivica Zubac (14). The rookie has undeniably cooled off after a hot start earlier in the season; however, he enjoys a secure second-unit role that should afford him about 25 minutes on average moving forward, now that the departed Larry Nance, Jr. is no longer a competitor for playing time at power forward behind Julius Randle.
