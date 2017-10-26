Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Contributes 15 points off bench
Kuzma registered 15 points (6-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 102-99 overtime win over the Wizards.
Kuzma continues to provide offensive juice off the bench, with Wednesday's tally serving as his third straight double-digit scoring effort. The rookie has put up 13 and 15 shot attempts, respectively, in the last two games, and that level of usage should continue to serve his fantasy prospects well. Given the sizable second-unit role he's already proven aptly capable of handling, Kuzma should continue serving as an above-average fantasy asset in all formats.
More News
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Puts up 20 off bench in loss•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Struggles with shot in preseason finale•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Co-leads bench in preseason loss•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Continues strong play off the bench in win•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Dominates off second unit again•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Puts up team-high scoring total Monday•
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season