Kuzma registered 15 points (6-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 102-99 overtime win over the Wizards.

Kuzma continues to provide offensive juice off the bench, with Wednesday's tally serving as his third straight double-digit scoring effort. The rookie has put up 13 and 15 shot attempts, respectively, in the last two games, and that level of usage should continue to serve his fantasy prospects well. Given the sizable second-unit role he's already proven aptly capable of handling, Kuzma should continue serving as an above-average fantasy asset in all formats.