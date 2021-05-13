Kuzma finished Wednesday's 124-122 win over Houston with 19 points (8-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one blocked shot across 32 minutes.

Kuzma came off the bench in the contest but ended up playing more minutes than all but one of the team's starters. He connected on the biggest shot of the game for the Lakers, driving to the hoop for a layup with less than seven seconds remaining to give them a one-point lead. Kuzma also registered his first double-double since March 28 and 13th overall this season. Though he has been frustratingly inconsistent at times, the fourth-year forward is a key part of the Lakers' rotation, averaging 12.9 points and 6.2 boards over 28.8 minutes on the campaign.