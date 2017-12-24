Kuzma posted 18 points (6-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and a steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 95-92 loss to the Blazers.

After a career-high 38 points earlier in the week, Kuzma fell back to Earth a bit against the Blazers, although he continues to defy expectations as one of the year's most surprising rookies. He's now a fixture in the starting lineup at the four, and it seems that his dip on Saturday might have something to do with Brandon Ingram's late scratch. Ingram can often be double-teamed, which frees Kuzma up to drive to the basket. Without Ingram, Portland was able to put more focus on Kuzma. The Lakers will face Minnesota on Monday, and Kuzma should bounce back to form.