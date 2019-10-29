Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Could return during road trip

Kuzma (ankle) will travel with the team during Los Angeles' three-game road trip and could make his season debut on the trip, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

The Lakers have yet to reveal a concrete timeline for Kuzma's return, but coach Frank Vogel did note Tuesday that the Utah product has a chance to play over the course of the trip. He continues to ramp up his activity during practice, as he participated in a full-contact, four-on-four scrimmage Friday.