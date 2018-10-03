Kuzma (leg) is available to return to Tuesday's game against the Nuggets but is unlikely to do so, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

Kuzma was simply dealing with cramps. Given the nature of preseason, coach Luke Walton will most likely steer away from Kuzma for the remainder of the game and opt to deploy other players to finish out the contest. Kuzma, who tallied seven points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes before departing, should return to action Thursday against the Kings.