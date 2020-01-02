Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Decent points production

Kuzma had 19 points (5-15 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 117-107 victory over the Suns.

Kuzma was one of only four Lakers to score in double-digits, the fourth time he has done so in his last five games. Despite a nice run of scoring, Kuzma is still outside the top-100 over the past two weeks. His value is highly precarious given the reliance on scoring. He finished with zero points on 0-of-7 shooting in his previous game, highlighting the risk of having him on your roster.