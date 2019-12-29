Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Deemed probable Sunday
Kuzma is considered probable Sunday against Dallas due to a sprained ankle, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Kuzma is in line to play once again barring any major setbacks or implications before tipoff Sunday. The 2017 first-round selection is coming off a 24-point outing in 30 minutes against Portland on Saturday.
