Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Deemed probable

Kuzma has been given a probable designation for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets due to a mild ankle sprain.

Kuzma was considered questionable due to the same injury ahead of Sunday's loss to the Mavericks and ultimately played. There were no reported setbacks during the contest, so this probable designation is presumably the Lakers erring on the side of caution. Confirmation on his status should come closer to tip-off.

