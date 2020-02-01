Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Delivers double-double from bench

Kuzma provided 17 points (6-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT) and 15 rebounds across 25 minutes in Friday's 127-119 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Kuzma's numbers have regressed upon Anthony Davis' return to the court, but the emotion of the evening had a potent effect on both teams and yielded some intriguing results. The Utah product often gets criticized for a lack of hustle and intensity, but there was nothing ambivalent about his performance on Friday. Kuzma registered his best rebounding total of the season, with 15 grabs off the glass.