Play

Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Delivers double-double from bench

Kuzma provided 17 points (6-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT) and 15 rebounds across 25 minutes in Friday's 127-119 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Kuzma's numbers have regressed upon Anthony Davis' return to the court, but the emotion of the evening had a potent effect on both teams and yielded some intriguing results. The Utah product often gets criticized for a lack of hustle and intensity, but there was nothing ambivalent about his performance on Friday. Kuzma registered his best rebounding total of the season, with 15 grabs off the glass.

More News
Our Latest Stories