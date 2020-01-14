Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Disappointing points production
Kuzma had just 11 points (5-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block in 26 minutes during Monday's 128-99 victory over Cleveland.
Kuzma was coming off two excellent performances but was unable to maintain the hot shooting. Anthony Davis (back) has missed the last three games which has allowed Kuzma to slide into the starting lineup. Davis is close to making his return and when that happens, Kuzma will likely lose all the value he has built up over the past week. There is still a small sell-high opportunity but that appears as though it will end imminently.
