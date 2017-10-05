Kuzma totaled a team-high 21 points (7-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), two rebounds and three steals across 27 minutes in Wednesday's 122-104 preseason loss to the Nuggets.

Kuzma lit up the Nuggets for the second time this week, following up Monday's 23-point tally with another team-leading effort. The rookie hasn't done much beyond shoot through the first three exhibitions, but the offensive displays he's put on have been more than enough to lend credence to the notion that the Lakers got a steal in taking him near the end of the first round. Additionally, despite the scoring-centric nature of his production thus far, Kuzma boasts a robust body of work on the boards from his college days, alleviating any doubts about his ability to contribute across the stat sheet.