Kuzma notched 25 points (10-20 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and a steal across 34 minutes in Wednesday's loss at Sacramento.

Kuzma started for the first time since Feb. 22 and thrived, posting his second straight double-double while also recording a season-high mark of 25 points. Kuzma's role moving forward will be determined by whether LeBron James (ankle) returns to the lineup or not, but he has proven his worth as a reliable scoring asset. His biggest problem, however, lies on the lack of consistency.